Sybiha to Trump: It’s time to show enough determination to force Moscow

Ukraine welcomes the agreement on a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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Ukraine's Response

"We welcome the agreement between U.S. President Donald Trump and the Iranian regime to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and establish a ceasefire, as well as Pakistan’s mediation efforts.

"American resolve is working. We are convinced that the time has come to show sufficient resolve to compel Moscow to cease fire and end the war against Ukraine," says the Ukrainian minister.

Read more: Trump spoke of "big day for world peace": There will be profits. Iran will begin reconstruction

What happened before?

Earlier, media outlets reported that Iran and the U.S. had emerged from a critical phase: a ceasefire could be reached within an hour. Subsequently

Trump announced his willingness to pause strikes against Iran for two weeks. Israel expressed its support.

The role of chief negotiator for the U.S. side is being played by Vice President J.D. Vance.

For its part, Iran has announced a two-week ceasefire with the United States and is reopening the Strait of Hormuz. But there is a condition.

Read more: Iran and U.S. have moved out of critical phase: ceasefire could be reached within hour, - media