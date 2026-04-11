US is beginning to clear mines from Strait of Hormuz; this is service to countries that lack courage to do so themselves, — Trump

US President Donald Trump has announced the start of the process of clearing mines from the Strait of Hormuz by the United States.

He wrote about this on the social media platform Truth Social, reports Censor.NET.

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It should be noted that Trump accused the "fake media", which have "completely lost credibility", of claiming that Iran is "winning" due to "Trump hatred syndrome".

Destruction of Iran’s military capabilities

Read more: NATO is trying to avoid becoming "casualty" of Trump’s war with Iran, - NYT

Trump, for his part, insists once again that Iran is in fact losing and "losing very badly".

"Their navy has been destroyed, their air force has been destroyed, their anti-aircraft artillery no longer exists, their radars are not working, their missile and drone factories have been virtually destroyed along with the missiles and drones themselves, and, most importantly, their long-standing ‘leaders’ are no longer with us, praise be to Allah!", Trump noted.

According to Trump, the only potential threat from Iran remains the risk that a vessel might strike a sea mine in the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, he stated that all 28 Iranian minesweepers had allegedly been destroyed, and announced the start of mine clearance operations in the strait.

Start of demining in the Strait of Hormuz

" We are now beginning the process of clearing the Strait of Hormuz as a service to countries around the world, including China, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany and many others. Incredibly, they have neither the courage nor the will to carry out this work themselves. However, what is very interesting is that empty oil tankers from many countries are heading to the US to load up with oil," added the US leader.

Talks in Pakistan