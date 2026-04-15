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Trump says war with Iran is over, - Fox News
US President Donald Trump has declared that the war with Iran is over.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Fox News presenter Maria Bartiromo following an interview with the US leader.
According to her, during the conversation, Trump touched on the economy, NATO and the situation surrounding Iran.
Trump’s statement and expectations for negotiations
Bartiromo noted that she asked the US president directly about the state of the war with Iran, to which she received a clear answer.
"It's over," said Trump.
The presenter added that the full version of the interview would be released shortly.
Meanwhile, it was previously reported that a new round of talks between the US and Iran is being prepared, which could take place in the coming days.
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