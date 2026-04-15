Trump not worried about Orban’s election defeat: Magyar is good person
U.S. President Donald Trump said he is not concerned about Viktor Orbán's defeat in the Hungarian elections.
He stated this in a comment to ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl, according to Censor.NET.
Trump on Madyar
According to the U.S. leader, he likes the future prime minister of Hungary.
"I think the new prime minister will do a good job—he's a good person," Trump said.
At the same time, the U.S. president doesn't know whether it would have made more of a difference if he had gone to campaign for Orbán instead of Vance.
"He (Orbán. — Ed.) was way behind. I wasn't that involved in this matter. Although Viktor is a good person," said the U.S. leader.
Trump also stated that Mátyás was previously a member of Orbán's Fidesz party and shares similar views on immigration.
What happened before?
- As a reminder, parliamentary elections were held in Hungary on Sunday, April 12. Péter Magyar’s opposition party, "Tisza," won the parliamentary elections in Hungary and secured a potential constitutional majority.
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán publicly conceded defeat for his political party. He noted that the responsibility for forming a government now falls to the election winners.
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