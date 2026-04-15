Trump not worried about Orban’s election defeat: Magyar is good person

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is not concerned about Viktor Orbán's defeat in the Hungarian elections.

He stated this in a comment to ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Trump on Madyar

According to the U.S. leader, he likes the future prime minister of Hungary.

"I think the new prime minister will do a good job—he's a good person," Trump said.

Read more: Magyar speaks about meeting with Zelenskyy

At the same time, the U.S. president doesn't know whether it would have made more of a difference if he had gone to campaign for Orbán instead of Vance.

"He (Orbán. — Ed.) was way behind. I wasn't that involved in this matter. Although Viktor is a good person," said the U.S. leader.

Trump also stated that Mátyás was previously a member of Orbán's Fidesz party and shares similar views on immigration.

Read more: Trump is ’shocked’ by Meloni’s behaviour: ’I thought she had courage, but I was wrong’

What happened before?