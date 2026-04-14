Trump is ’shocked’ by Meloni’s behaviour: ’I thought she had courage, but I was wrong’

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he has differences with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on issues of energy policy, NATO, and international security, noting that he had "misjudged" her.

According to Censor.NET, citing a report by "European Truth," the U.S. president made this statement in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

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Trump is "shocked"

Indeed, Trump said he was "shocked by the behavior" of Meloni, who is considered close to the U.S. president.

"Do Italians like the fact that your prime minister isn't helping us get oil? I can't imagine that," said the U.S. president.

Trump noted that he had previously considered Meloni to be more decisive.

"I'm shocked by her behavior. I thought she had courage; I was wrong," he added.

Read more: Trump threatened to destroy Iranian ships following US blockade of Strait of Hormuz

Meloni and the Pope

In addition, Trump discussed Meloni's response to his criticism of the Pope.

"She is unacceptable because she doesn't care whether Iran has nuclear weapons, and it would wipe Italy off the map in two minutes if it had the chance," Trump emphasized.

Contact between Trump and Meloni has effectively ceased

According to the U.S. president, his contacts with the Italian prime minister have effectively ceased. He attributed this to Meloni’s unwillingness to participate in joint initiatives within NATO.

What happened before?