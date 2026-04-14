Trump is ’shocked’ by Meloni’s behaviour: ’I thought she had courage, but I was wrong’
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he has differences with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on issues of energy policy, NATO, and international security, noting that he had "misjudged" her.
According to Censor.NET, citing a report by "European Truth," the U.S. president made this statement in an interview with Corriere della Sera.
Trump is "shocked"
Indeed, Trump said he was "shocked by the behavior" of Meloni, who is considered close to the U.S. president.
"Do Italians like the fact that your prime minister isn't helping us get oil? I can't imagine that," said the U.S. president.
Trump noted that he had previously considered Meloni to be more decisive.
"I'm shocked by her behavior. I thought she had courage; I was wrong," he added.
Meloni and the Pope
In addition, Trump discussed Meloni's response to his criticism of the Pope.
"She is unacceptable because she doesn't care whether Iran has nuclear weapons, and it would wipe Italy off the map in two minutes if it had the chance," Trump emphasized.
Contact between Trump and Meloni has effectively ceased
According to the U.S. president, his contacts with the Italian prime minister have effectively ceased. He attributed this to Meloni’s unwillingness to participate in joint initiatives within NATO.
What happened before?
- Earlier, the Pope called on world leaders to put an end to armed conflicts and focus on peace.
- During his traditional address to the Vatican’s diplomatic corps, the Pope emphasized that in today’s world, war is increasingly supplanting diplomacy, and he condemned states that rely on force.
- These statements sparked discontent in the United States. According to sources, the Pentagon summoned the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, Cardinal Christophe Pierre, to provide an explanation.
- President Donald Trump criticized Pope Leo XIV, condemning his stance on the war in Iran and calling him "terrible at foreign policy."
- Pope Leo XIV stated his intention to continue condemning the war in the Middle East, despite sharp criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump.
- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that U.S. President Donald Trump’s criticism of Pope Leo XIV over his stance on the war in Iran is unacceptable.
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