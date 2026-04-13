Trump threatened to destroy Iranian ships following US blockade of Strait of Hormuz

The United States has announced the imposition of a complete naval blockade of Iranian ports amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran. U.S. President Donald Trump stated that American forces will respond with maximum force to any threats.

According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this on the social media platform Truth Social.

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The conditions of the blockade and the U.S. position

"If any Iranian ship approaches our blockade, it will be destroyed immediately," Trump emphasized.

The conditions of the blockade and the U.S. position

The White House explains that the restrictions apply not only to military vessels but also to ships that may be linked to Iran’s financial schemes. This includes, in particular, cases where fees are collected from tankers for transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Trump, a significant portion of Iran’s naval forces has already been rendered incapable of combat. At the same time, some high-speed boats were not destroyed because they were not considered a significant threat.

The U.S. president also mentioned the possible participation of allies in the operation. He noted that some countries could join in ensuring the safety of navigation and clearing the waters of mines.

Read more: US will block all vessels attempting to pass through Strait of Hormuz, — Trump

The breakdown of negotiations and new threats

The escalation of the situation was preceded by lengthy negotiations between the United States and Iran, which took place in Pakistan. According to Trump, the parties were unable to reach an agreement because Tehran refused to halt its nuclear program.

Following the breakdown of the talks, the American leader once again took a hard line. He stated that he expects Iran to return to the negotiating table, but at the same time warned of a rapid military escalation in the event of further escalation.