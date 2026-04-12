US will block all vessels attempting to pass through Strait of Hormuz, — Trump

The US Navy will block all vessels attempting to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump wrote about this on the social media platform Truth Social, reports Censor.NET.

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US to block the strait

"From this moment on, the US Navy, the best in the world, will begin blocking all ships without exception that attempt to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz. At some point, we will reach the principle of ‘everyone is allowed in, everyone is allowed out’, but Iran has not allowed this, simply saying: ‘There might be a mine somewhere’, which no one but them knows about," the US leader stated.

In addition, Trump has instructed the US Navy to "identify and intercept every vessel in international waters that has paid a fee to Iran".

"No one who pays illegal tolls will have safe passage on the high seas. We will also begin destroying the mines the Iranians have laid in the strait. We will also begin destroying the mines the Iranians have laid in the straits. Any Iranian who fires on us or on civilian vessels will go to hell! Iran knows better than anyone how to end this situation, which has already devastated their country," wrote the American leader.

He added that the blockade would begin shortly and that other countries would join the effort.

Read more: US is beginning to clear mines from Strait of Hormuz; this is service to countries that lack courage to do so themselves, — Trump

No agreement was reached

It should be recalled that the US and Iran have failed to agree on a long-term cessation of hostilities.