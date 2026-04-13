Magyar speaks about meeting with Zelenskyy

Leader of Hungary’s opposition Tisza party Péter Magyar has said that he intends to meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to remarks he made during a press conference in Budapest.

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Magyar’s position on relations with Ukraine

The Tisza leader stressed that direct dialogue between Ukraine and Hungary is necessary, and that contacts at the highest level are only a matter of time. According to him, such a meeting could take place either in a bilateral format or within European institutions.

"We will definitely meet, if nowhere else, then at the European Council," Magyar said.

He stressed that he supports restoring active political dialogue between Budapest and Kyiv. He effectively outlined a course toward changing the approaches of the previous Hungarian government in relations with Ukraine.

Read more: Magyar on €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine: decision was made back in December, Hungary will not take part

Magyar also noted that, as neighboring countries, Ukraine and Hungary face shared security and political challenges that require constant communication at the level of state leaders.

Earlier, Magyar said he would not call Putin first. But if Putin calls him, he would urge him to stop the war against Ukraine.

In response, the Kremlin said that no contacts with Magyar are currently planned.

Read more: Putin has no plans to meet with Magyar at present, — Peskov