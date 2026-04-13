"If Putin calls me, I’ll pick up phone and call for end to war," — Magyar

Péter Magyar, who won the election in Hungary, said he would not call Russian dictator Putin.

He said this during a press conference, according to Censor.NET.

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A Conversation with Putin

"If Vladimir Putin calls me, I'll pick up the phone. I don't think that will happen. I won't call him myself, but if we do end up talking, I might say this to him:

"Please stop these killings now, after four years, and end this war, which, moreover, makes no sense from their point of view either. After all, tens of thousands of Russians have lost their lives, and tens or hundreds of thousands of Russian families have been torn apart. In particular, the Russian-speaking population living in Ukraine has suffered: their cities were bombed, and they themselves were killed or raped," noted Magyar.

At the same time, Hungary's future prime minister said that it was likely a brief phone call.

"I don't think he'll end the war on my advice. I really hope they'll force him to do it anyway," he concluded.

Read more: We’ll have to sit down at negotiating table with Putin, but we won’t become friends, - Magyar

Elections in Hungary