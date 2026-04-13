Magyar on €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine: decision was made back in December, Hungary will not take part

Péter Magyar, leader of the Tisza party and winner of Hungary’s parliamentary elections, indicated that he would not block the EU’s €90 billion loan for Ukraine. At the same time, he said that Hungary would not take part in the loan.

He said this during a press conference, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

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Hungary will not take part in the loan

Magyar recalled that the decision on the loan for Ukraine had already been made in December 2025 at the level of the European Council. At that time, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic were given the option not to take part in the program.

"In December, at the European Council meeting, Orbán voted for Hungary not to participate in this loan, and the European Council approved it. Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia are not taking part in the €90 billion loan, so it does not concern our country. That is how it was approved," Magyar said.

The Tisza leader said he intends to discuss the issue in talks with European leaders.

"But personally, I agree that Hungary should not take part in this mechanism. Hungary is in a very difficult financial situation, and our task is to bring back the EU funds that rightfully belong to us. We cannot take on more loans. But the decision was already made by the European Council in December, so I do not know why this issue should be raised again," Magyar said.

He also recalled that Viktor Orbán had changed his position too often.

"We will try to be consistent and honest in our communication and will not change our position every six months," the future head of the Hungarian government added.

Read more: Zelenskyy met with Kallas: they discussed release of €90 billion loan for Ukraine

Other statements by Magyar

It was also previously reported that Hungary’s future prime minister Péter Magyar said he does not support Ukraine’s fast-tracked accession to the European Union.

Background

As previously reported, parliamentary elections were held in Hungary on Sunday, April 12. Péter Magyar’s opposition Tisza party is winning the parliamentary elections in Hungary and is set to secure a potential constitutional majority.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán publicly acknowledged the preliminary defeat of his political force. He said that responsibility for forming the government now passes to the election winners.

Read more: It is difficult for us to understand why Latvia is on side of Ukraine and not Hungary, - Orban