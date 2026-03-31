Zelenskyy met with Kallas: they discussed release of €90 billion loan for Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, who arrived in Kyiv on March 31.
He announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.
The head of state thanked Kallas for visiting Ukraine on the fourth anniversary of Bucha’s liberation from Russian occupiers and for her support of Ukrainians throughout the years of Russian aggression.
The President awarded the High Representative of the European Union the Order of Princess Olha, First Class.
Zelenskyy and Kallas discussed possible solutions to help unlock €90 billion in financial aid for Ukraine.
"These funds are critically important and serve as a financial guarantee of security not only for Ukraine but for all of Europe. It is this package that must ensure our defense and send a signal to the Russians that their war is doomed to failure. This signal depends on Europe, and we need to send it so that the war ends sooner," he said.
The parties also discussed the need to increase pressure on Russia and to work toward opening negotiation clusters regarding Ukraine's membership in the European Union.
The Blocking of Aid and the "Friendship" Issue
- Financial aid to Ukraine is currently on hold due to the stance taken by Hungary and Slovakia, as unanimous support from all EU member states is required for its approval.
- Budapest is making its approval contingent on the resumption of operations on the Druzhba oil pipeline, which supplies Russian oil to Hungary. This refers to the section damaged by a drone attack in January.
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