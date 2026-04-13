"From very beginning, we have said that we do not support Ukraine’s accelerated accession to EU," — Magyar
Hungary's future prime minister, Péter Magyar, has stated that he does not support Ukraine's accelerated accession to the European Union.
He stated this during a press conference, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
According to Magyar, Orbán allegedly "wrote a strongly worded letter to Ursula von der Leyen in 2022 stating that Ukraine must be admitted to the EU immediately."
"And now he has become a staunch opponent of this. We, for our part, will strive to communicate consistently and always honestly, rather than changing our position every six months. I can say that from the very beginning we have stated that we do not support Ukraine’s accelerated accession to the EU.
"On the one hand, we're talking about a country at war, and admitting such a state into the European Union would be completely absurd. At the moment, it's not even possible to hold meaningful negotiations on all chapters of the accession agreement, so I don't consider this a realistic option right now," he said.
Magyar noted that representatives of other member states do not consider Ukraine’s accelerated accession to the EU to be a realistic scenario.
"We have also stated that if negotiations with Ukraine are concluded, a referendum on its accession to the EU will be held in Hungary. But I don't think that will happen in the near future or even within the next ten years," he concluded.
Elections in Hungary
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán publicly conceded defeat for his political party. He noted that the responsibility for forming a government now falls to the election winners.
- In Hungary, 98.93% of the votes have been counted, and Magyar has received over 69% of the votes.
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