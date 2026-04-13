Magyar announces changes to Hungary’s constitution and limits on prime minister’s terms

Hungary’s future prime minister, Péter Magyar, has announced plans to amend the country’s constitution and introduce limits on how long a head of government can remain in office.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to remarks made by Péter Magyar at a press conference in Budapest.

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Limits on the prime minister’s term

According to Magyar, the new changes would introduce a two-term limit for the prime minister, which in Hungary’s case would mean a maximum of eight years in office.

He stressed that such steps are intended to prevent one person from remaining in power for too long, as happened during Viktor Orbán’s time in office.

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Constitutional changes

The leader of the Tisza party said he intends to introduce the relevant changes to the country’s basic law, as he now has the political capacity to do so.

At the same time, he did not specify whether the limit would apply only to consecutive terms or to the total number of terms in office.

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Plans regarding the EU

Magyar also said he intends to bring Hungary into the European Public Prosecutor’s Office.

According to him, this is necessary to restore access to EU funding, including around 20 billion euros that could be directed toward the country’s economic development.

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