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Hungary is unfriendly country; Russia will not congratulate Hungary on its victory, — Peskov
The Kremlin does not plan to congratulate the leader of the opposition party "Tisza," Péter Magyar, on his victory in Hungary's parliamentary elections, as it considers the country unfriendly.
This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, according to Censor.NET.
Russia's reaction to Magyar's victory
"It is a hostile country," Peskov clarified.
"We do not send greetings to unfriendly countries. And Hungary is an unfriendly country; it supports sanctions against us," added the Russian dictator's spokesperson.
Elections in Hungary
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán publicly conceded defeat for his political party. He noted that the responsibility for forming a government now falls to the election winners.
- In Hungary, 98.93% of the votes have been counted, and Magyar has received over 69% of the votes.
- It is known that Fico and Czech Prime Minister Babiš supported Orbán in the run-up to the parliamentary elections.
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