The Kremlin does not plan to congratulate the leader of the opposition party "Tisza," Péter Magyar, on his victory in Hungary's parliamentary elections, as it considers the country unfriendly.

This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Russia's reaction to Magyar's victory

"It is a hostile country," Peskov clarified.

"We do not send greetings to unfriendly countries. And Hungary is an unfriendly country; it supports sanctions against us," added the Russian dictator's spokesperson.

Read more: Cyprus, which holds presidency of European Council, plans to grant Kyiv €90 billion loan following Orbán’s defeat

Elections in Hungary