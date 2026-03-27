It is difficult for us to understand why Latvia is on side of Ukraine and not Hungary, - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán addressed his Latvian counterpart, Evika Silina, who had criticized Budapest’s stance on blocking a loan to Ukraine.

He announced this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Silinya noted in her post that during the European Council meeting in December, Hungary supported the provision of a 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine.

"You are mistaken. Hungary is acting in accordance with the agreement with the EU concluded in December 2025. We agreed to this arrangement because, at that time, Ukraine was still fulfilling its obligations under the Association Agreement with the European Union and was not blocking oil supplies from Russia to Hungary," replied the Hungarian prime minister.

Since then, Orbán says, "Zelenskyy has imposed an oil blockade on Hungary, which poses an existential threat to the Hungarian economy."

Read more: EU has not approved loan to Hungary for rearmament due to its veto of loan to Ukraine, — media

"You cannot ask me to support an EU loan for a country that has unlawfully altered the agreed terms from December 2025," he said.

Orbán believes that instead of "attacking him," Silini should "knock on President Zelenskyy's door, urging him to restore legal conditions and lift the oil blockade against Hungary."

"It is difficult for us Hungarians to understand why Latvia, our NATO ally and partner in the European Union, is siding not with Hungary but with Ukraine, which is violating its obligations.

"My country's position is legally sound, morally right, and politically wise," he concluded.

See also: U.S. senators propose sanctions against Hungary for blocking aid to Ukraine, according to the FT

What happened before?

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