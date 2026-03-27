It is difficult for us to understand why Latvia is on side of Ukraine and not Hungary, - Orban
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán addressed his Latvian counterpart, Evika Silina, who had criticized Budapest’s stance on blocking a loan to Ukraine.
He announced this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Silinya noted in her post that during the European Council meeting in December, Hungary supported the provision of a 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine.
"You are mistaken. Hungary is acting in accordance with the agreement with the EU concluded in December 2025. We agreed to this arrangement because, at that time, Ukraine was still fulfilling its obligations under the Association Agreement with the European Union and was not blocking oil supplies from Russia to Hungary," replied the Hungarian prime minister.
Since then, Orbán says, "Zelenskyy has imposed an oil blockade on Hungary, which poses an existential threat to the Hungarian economy."
"You cannot ask me to support an EU loan for a country that has unlawfully altered the agreed terms from December 2025," he said.
Orbán believes that instead of "attacking him," Silini should "knock on President Zelenskyy's door, urging him to restore legal conditions and lift the oil blockade against Hungary."
"It is difficult for us Hungarians to understand why Latvia, our NATO ally and partner in the European Union, is siding not with Hungary but with Ukraine, which is violating its obligations.
"My country's position is legally sound, morally right, and politically wise," he concluded.
What happened before?
- Earlier, the Hungarian prime minister blocked a €90 billion loan for Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of deliberately blocking oil transit from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline, which had been damaged by Russian attacks.
- The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a veiled reference to Orbán, stated that if the EU’s €90 billion loan to assist Ukraine continues to be blocked, "that person’s address" will be provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The Hungarian government characterized the Ukrainian president's statement as an "open threat".
- This caused a major scandal in Hungary, prompting a reaction even from the opposition. Péter Magyar, leader of the Hungarian opposition party Tisza, called on Zelenskyy to apologize for his remarks, which he described as "threats" against Orbán.
- Orbán stated that Hungary will "force its way through" the "blockade" of the Druzhba oil pipeline.
- Subsequently, seven employees of Oschadbank were detained in Hungary on suspicion of money laundering. Among those detained is reportedly a retired general of the Ukrainian security services.
- The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised citizens to refrain from traveling to Hungary.
- A team from the NBU is rushing to Budapest following the detention of cash collectors.
- The National Police of Ukraine has launched an investigation.
- The Hungarian government has announced that seven Ukrainian cash collectors will be deported.
- On the evening of March 6, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced the release of seven Ukrainian cash transporters who had been detained in Hungary.
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The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that on the morning of March 11, a group of Hungarian citizens entered Ukrainian territory without official status or scheduled official meetings.
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President Zelenskyy stated that he is unaware of what the Hungarian delegation is doing in Ukraine.
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Subsequently, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Zelenskyy of lying and published a Hungarian diplomatic note indicating that Budapest had requested a meeting between Cepec and Ukrainian Minister Denys Shmyhal.
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At the same time, the Foreign Ministry's note indicates that the Hungarian side did not coordinate its delegation's visit to the Druzhba oil pipeline with Ukraine and received proposals from Kyiv regarding alternative dates for the visit.
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