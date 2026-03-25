Baltic states have no doubt that reason for drones crashing on their territory is Russian aggression, - Foreign Ministry

The Baltic states have no doubt that the reason Ukrainian drones are crashing on their territory is Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

This was stated by Georgiy Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET, citing "Ukrinform".

The reason is Russian aggression

Tikhyi noted that drone incidents are not uncommon in the Baltic states. According to the spokesperson, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in contact with its Baltic partners and is investigating the circumstances surrounding these incidents.

"But I can tell you for certain that all of our Baltic partners have no doubt that the cause of all these incidents is Russian aggression against Ukraine—the war unleashed by Russia," said the ministry spokesperson.

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Increased pressure on Russia

"And we are in complete agreement with them that these incidents should lead to increased pressure on Moscow and the imposition of additional sanctions against Russia," Tykhyi added.

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