Baltic states have no doubt that reason for drones crashing on their territory is Russian aggression, - Foreign Ministry
The Baltic states have no doubt that the reason Ukrainian drones are crashing on their territory is Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.
This was stated by Georgiy Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET, citing "Ukrinform".
The reason is Russian aggression
Tikhyi noted that drone incidents are not uncommon in the Baltic states. According to the spokesperson, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in contact with its Baltic partners and is investigating the circumstances surrounding these incidents.
"But I can tell you for certain that all of our Baltic partners have no doubt that the cause of all these incidents is Russian aggression against Ukraine—the war unleashed by Russia," said the ministry spokesperson.
Increased pressure on Russia
"And we are in complete agreement with them that these incidents should lead to increased pressure on Moscow and the imposition of additional sanctions against Russia," Tykhyi added.
What happened before?
- On the night of March 23, an unidentified drone exploded in the Varėna District of Lithuania and crashed into a lake near the village of Lavisas. Lithuanian military officials speculated that the drone may have flown in from Belarus.
- Later, Prime Minister Ruginene confirmed that the drone was Ukrainian and had strayed off course.
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