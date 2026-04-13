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Putin has no plans to meet with Magyar at present, — Peskov

Putin has no plans to call Magyar for the time being: what do we know?

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no plans yet to call Hungary's future prime minister, Péter Magyar.

This was stated by spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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What is known?

"Putin's schedule does not currently include any meetings with Magyar, but the Kremlin hopes that such meetings will take place in the future," he said.

Earlier, Magyar stated that he himself would not call Putin. But if Putin calls, he will urge him to end the war against Ukraine.

Elections in Hungary

Read more: "From very beginning, we have said that we do not support Ukraine’s accelerated accession to EU," — Magyar

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Hungary (717) Peskov Dmitry (525) Vladimir Putin (4140) Russia (14017) Magyar Peter (47)
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