Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no plans yet to call Hungary's future prime minister, Péter Magyar.

This was stated by spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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What is known?

"Putin's schedule does not currently include any meetings with Magyar, but the Kremlin hopes that such meetings will take place in the future," he said.

Earlier, Magyar stated that he himself would not call Putin. But if Putin calls, he will urge him to end the war against Ukraine.

Elections in Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán publicly conceded defeat for his political party. He noted that the responsibility for forming a government now falls to the election winners.

In Hungary, 98.93% of the votes have been counted, and Magyar has received over 69% of the votes.

Read more: "From very beginning, we have said that we do not support Ukraine’s accelerated accession to EU," — Magyar