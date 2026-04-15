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US could make deal with Iran this month, - Trump
President Donald Trump suggested that the United States "may well" reach an agreement with Iran before the British monarch's visit to the United States in late April.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News.
Details
"It's possible. It's entirely possible. They (Iran—Ed.) took a real beating. It's entirely possible," said the U.S. leader.
What happened before?
- Earlier, Trump stated that the war with Iran is over.
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