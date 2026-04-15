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News US strikes on Iran
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US could make deal with Iran this month, - Trump

Trump said when a deal with Iran will be made

President Donald Trump suggested that the United States "may well" reach an agreement with Iran before the British monarch's visit to the United States in late April.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News.

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"It's possible. It's entirely possible. They (Iran—Ed.) took a real beating. It's entirely possible," said the U.S. leader.

Read more: Oil prices start to fall after Trump says Iran war is near - Reuters

What happened before?

Read more: Trump threatened to destroy Iranian ships following US blockade of Strait of Hormuz

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Iran (831) USA (7208) Donald Trump (3041)
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