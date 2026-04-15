US could make deal with Iran this month, - Trump

President Donald Trump suggested that the United States "may well" reach an agreement with Iran before the British monarch's visit to the United States in late April.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"It's possible. It's entirely possible. They (Iran—Ed.) took a real beating. It's entirely possible," said the U.S. leader.

Read more: Oil prices start to fall after Trump says Iran war is near - Reuters

What happened before?

Earlier, Trump stated that the war with Iran is over.

Read more: Trump threatened to destroy Iranian ships following US blockade of Strait of Hormuz