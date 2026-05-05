Ruscists struck centre of Chernihiv with "Shahed" (updated). PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces attacked the centre of Chernihiv with a drone.

This was reported by the head of the CMA, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"An enemy shahed struck the city centre. All emergency services have been dispatched to the scene," the statement reads.

Details regarding the consequences of the enemy strike are currently being clarified.

It later emerged that there were no casualties.

Three people sought treatment for acoustic trauma. They are receiving all necessary assistance.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Chaus, noted that the Russian attack damaged administrative buildings and vehicles.











Read more: Russian Federation’s main targets last night were energy facilities, - Zelenskyy

What happened beforehand?

As a reminder, on the night of 5 May, Russian occupiers attacked the Chernihiv region, resulting in injuries and fires.

See more: Massive Russian attack on Chernihiv: 16-year-old boy killed, others injured (updated)