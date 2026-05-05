Russian Federation’s main targets last night were energy facilities, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine’s energy infrastructure was the main target of the Russian occupiers last night.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The President noted that the Russians had attacked energy infrastructure in the Poltava region.

"And they very cowardly struck again with a missile when State Emergency Service workers were already on site putting out the fire. As of now, we know of dozens of wounded. Unfortunately, four people were killed, including two rescuers. They are Hero of Ukraine Viktor Kuzmenko, who responded to the aftermath of shelling more than 50 times, and Dmytro Skryl, who had been with the State Emergency Service for over 20 years. My sincere condolences to their families and loved ones," Zelenskyy said.

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In the Kharkiv region, the occupiers wounded four people; one person was killed. Critical infrastructure was attacked in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Three people were wounded in the region.

"In Pavlohrad, a power line was damaged, leaving thousands of families without electricity. There were also strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the Kyiv region, where three people were wounded. Overall, Russia’s main targets last night were our energy infrastructure facilities.

It is utterly cynical to ask for silence to hold propaganda celebrations while carrying out such missile and drone strikes every day leading up to them. Russia can cease fire at any moment, and that would stop the war and our responses. Peace is needed, and real steps are required to achieve it. Ukraine will respond in kind," he concluded.

Read more: Ukraine announces ceasefire from 6 May. We will act reciprocally to Russia’s actions, Zelenskyy says

It was previously reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine would declare a ceasefire starting at midnight on the night of May 5–6, and would respond in kind in the event of a violation of the ceasefire.

Ceasefire for May 9

As reported earlier, on 29 April, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a phone call with US President Donald Trump that lasted more than an hour and a half.

During the call, Putin announced Russia’s readiness for a ceasefire with Ukraine for "Victory Day," which is celebrated in Russia on 9 May.

Trump said he had proposed "a little bit of a ceasefire" in the war against Ukraine to the dictator.

For his part, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the Kremlin’s proposal for a ceasefire on "Victory Day" on 9 May reflects Russian dictator Putin’s desire to hold the military parade "calmly" and then resume attacks.

On 4 May, Russia unilaterally announced a ceasefire for 8 and 9 May. Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it expected the Ukrainian side to "follow" its example. If Ukraine launches a strike "with the aim of disrupting Victory Day celebrations," Russian forces will "launch a retaliatory strike on central Kyiv."

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