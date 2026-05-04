Zelenskyy and Rutte discussed implementation of PURL programme and mobilisation of new contributions. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, reports Censor.NET.

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PURL Programme

"Today, Mark Rutte and I discussed the implementation of the PURL programme and attracting new contributions from partners. It is important that Mark has confirmed that the programme is working and that anti-ballistic missiles will continue to be supplied to Ukraine," the president noted.

Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of deepening defence cooperation between Ukraine and NATO members, implementing joint projects and working on joint production.

Read more: Zelenskyy meets Georgian Prime Minister Kobakhidze: "There are indeed open issues between our countries"

"Thank you for supporting Ukraine and our people in the fight against Russian aggression. I am grateful for the support of the PURL programme, which enables us to defend ourselves against Russian ballistic strikes," he added.

Visit to Armenia

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is currently on a visit to Armenia.

It is known that during his visit to Yerevan, Zelenskyy held a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council António Costinha, and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.