Zelenskyy met with Carney: They discussed strengthening cooperation and return of Ukrainian children. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, reports Censor.NET.

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The PURL Programme

Zelenskyy thanked Canada for its significant support for the PURL programme. He emphasised that the additional $200 million announced today by Carney is an important contribution to protecting our people from constant Russian ballistic strikes.

"In total, Canada has already allocated over $830 million to support this initiative. And these are decisions that truly save lives," the president emphasised.

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What was discussed

During the meeting, the parties discussed in detail the strengthening of cooperation between Ukraine and Canada, continued support for our people, and efforts to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

"We are grateful to our Canadian friends, to the entire nation, for their strong support," Zelenskyy added.

What preceded

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the allocation of an additional $200 million to Ukraine under the PURL programme.