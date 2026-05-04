Canada is contributing $200 million to PURL program, – Zelenskyy

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the allocation of an additional $200 million to Ukraine under the PURL program.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the announcement following the European Political Community summit.

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"Mark Rutte assured that the supply of anti-missile systems to Ukraine is continuing in accordance with previous agreements," the president said.

What is known about the summit?

The summit featured in-depth discussions on strengthening air defense, including the production of necessary European systems and missiles, support for the PURL program, and the possibility of equipping Europe with its own anti-ballistic capabilities. The need to protect Ukraine’s energy sector was also discussed.

In addition, the event addressed the continuation of negotiations aimed at ending the war.

"Diplomacy was a major focus. Due to the war in Iran, there is currently an obvious pause in the negotiations. We discussed how to activate this process, contacts with the United States, and Europe’s role in it. We also discussed the situation on the front lines. It is very important that all partners noted that Ukraine’s position is now significantly stronger," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Three more countries have joined PURL programme, but this information is not public, — Zelenskyy