Zelenskyy and von der Leyen agree to move actively toward Drone Deal with European Union. PHOTO

Drone Industry

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an important conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen today on the sidelines of the summit in Yerevan.

He reported this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

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What did they discuss?

According to the head of state, they discussed the European support package, including the schedule for the first tranche, which will be directed toward joint drone production.

"And we agreed to move actively toward a Drone Deal with the European Union and discussed the details of such possible security cooperation. We are preparing a plan of steps that will make it possible to create the necessary security infrastructure. I gave the relevant instructions to Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov and the diplomatic team of the Office," Zelenskyy summed up.

Watch more: Zelenskyy and Tusk discussed peace talks and Ukraine’s European integration. VIDEO