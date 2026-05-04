Zelenskyy and Tusk discussed peace talks and Ukraine’s European integration. VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, reports Censor.NET.
Peace talks
Zelenskyy briefed Tusk on the negotiations aimed at achieving a just peace.
"We need a long-term ceasefire, reliable security and lasting peace. And we are ready for the next round of trilateral meetings," the president emphasised.
Ukraine’s recovery
Separately, the parties discussed the International Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, efforts to foster good-neighbourly relations in the region, and contacts with partners.
Ukraine’s EU membership
"Thank you to Poland for supporting Ukraine’s European integration. We hope that negotiation clusters for EU accession will be opened in the near future," added Zelenskyy.
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