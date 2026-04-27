Ukraine to help Poland build drone armada – Tusk

Drone Industry

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced cooperation with Ukraine in building a modern armada of unmanned aerial vehicles for Poland.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Interia Wydarzenia.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

Speaking at the conference "Road to the Ukraine Recovery Conference: Security and Defense Dimension," Tusk said:

"I am proud that today I can open, together with you, this new chapter in building Poland’s security, and I am proud that our partner in this project is a country that has the greatest experience in what today determines the outcome in the air.

With great satisfaction, I can announce today that the Polish plan to create a drone armada will be a plan that will also be supported by the technical ideas and competencies in the field of drones of our Ukrainian friends."

He also stressed that Polish-Ukrainian relations and relations between Europe and Ukraine are not one-sided assistance to a country at war.

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