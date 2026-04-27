Ukraine to help Poland build drone armada – Tusk
Drone Industry
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced cooperation with Ukraine in building a modern armada of unmanned aerial vehicles for Poland.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Interia Wydarzenia.
What is known?
Speaking at the conference "Road to the Ukraine Recovery Conference: Security and Defense Dimension," Tusk said:
"I am proud that today I can open, together with you, this new chapter in building Poland’s security, and I am proud that our partner in this project is a country that has the greatest experience in what today determines the outcome in the air.
With great satisfaction, I can announce today that the Polish plan to create a drone armada will be a plan that will also be supported by the technical ideas and competencies in the field of drones of our Ukrainian friends."
He also stressed that Polish-Ukrainian relations and relations between Europe and Ukraine are not one-sided assistance to a country at war.
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