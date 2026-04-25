Estonia will allocate around €110 million to Ukraine in 2026: main focus is on procurement of drones and countering UAVs – Fedorov

Drone Industry

Estonia has confirmed its decision to allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP to aid Ukraine – in 2026, this amounts to approximately €110 million.

This was announced by Ukraine’s Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov following a meeting with Estonia’s Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

It is noted that Ukraine is scaling up its strategic partnership and technological support with Estonia.

During the meeting, the ministers agreed on the priorities for mutually beneficial cooperation – every decision and funding allocation must meet the current needs of the front line.

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Aid to Ukraine

Fedorov noted that Estonia has confirmed its decision to allocate at least 0.25% of GDP to aid Ukraine – in 2026, this amounts to approximately €110 million.

The main focus is on the procurement of drones and counter-UAV measures. This strengthens our capabilities in the most critical domains of warfare.

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IT coalition

A separate track is Estonia’s co-leadership of the IT coalition alongside Luxembourg.

"Estonia continues to be a driver of the digital transformation of the armed forces. A total of €1.4 billion has been allocated for communications systems and technological solutions. Estonia’s contribution this year is €5.7 million," added the Ukrainian minister.

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The PURL programme

Fedorov also thanked Estonia for an additional $13 million contribution to the PURL mechanism to swiftly address the Defence Forces’ priority needs.

"We are working on technology exchange to turn innovations into a real advantage on the battlefield," he added.