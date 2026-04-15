United Kingdom has announced its largest-ever shipment of drones to Ukraine—more than 120,000 by end of year

Drone Industry

The United Kingdom has announced its largest-ever shipment of drones to Ukraine. The shipment includes at least 120,000 UAVs.

This was reported by the government’s press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

They noted that at least 120,000 drones will be delivered by the end of the year, which will stimulate the creation of new jobs across the UK.

The new military aid package, which is the largest in the country in terms of UAV deliveries, will include thousands of long-range strike drones, reconnaissance drones, logistics drones, and maritime assets that have already been battle-tested on the front lines in Ukraine.

Deliveries of the new UAVs have already begun this month.

Read more: Minus 23 "Molniya" drones: combat operations by anti-aircraft drone operators of SVAROG unit of 35th Regiment of NGU. VIDEO

"This big boost of battle-proven drones will give Ukrainian forces the capability they need to defend their people and fight back against Russian aggression.

With eyes on the Middle East in recent weeks, Putin wants us to be distracted, but Ukrainians continue to fight with huge courage and nothing will distract us from continuing to stand with them for as long as it takes to secure peace," John Healey, Defence Secretary, emphasised.

What preceded it?

In late March, it was reported that the United Kingdom was urgently allocating an additional 100 million pounds (115 million euros) to support Ukraine’s air defense.

Read more: This is genuine defence alliance – OP on signed declaration to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and UK