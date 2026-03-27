United Kingdom to urgently allocate £100 million to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence

The United Kingdom is urgently allocating an additional £100 million (€115 million) to support Ukraine’s air defence, helping protect the country from Russian aerial attacks.

This is stated on the website of the British government, Censor.NET reports.

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Details of London’s assistance

The funding will be rapidly directed toward strengthening Ukraine’s air defence, ensuring better protection for frontline troops and key infrastructure from Russian aerial attacks.

The new funding increases the United Kingdom’s total support for Ukraine’s air defence to £600 million over the past two months.

Read more: This is genuine defence alliance – OP on signed declaration to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and UK

"Ukraine continues to defend itself bravely against Putin’s brutal attacks, and I am proud of how the United Kingdom is stepping up support for Ukraine to achieve peace on its terms. This will provide Ukraine with vital air defence to protect civilians, cities, and critical infrastructure from Russia’s relentless attacks," said British Defence Secretary John Healey.

Britain’s support

The government clarified that this funding builds on the £500 million (€576 million) air defence assistance package announced in February at a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

That assistance included £150 million (€172 million) for NATO’s PURL initiative, enabling the rapid delivery of air defence interceptors, as well as more than 1,000 Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMMs) manufactured in Belfast.

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