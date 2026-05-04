Zelenskyy met with Costa: Ukraine is counting on opening of negotiation clusters in May-June. VIDEO

On Monday, 4 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with European Council President António Costa on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Yerevan. The two discussed Ukraine’s European integration.

Zelenskyy announced this on social media, reports Censor.NET.

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Details of the meeting

The Head of State stated that Ukraine expects all six negotiation clusters to be opened this month and next.

"Technically, Ukraine is fully ready," Zelenskyy noted.

"Thank you, António, for your support and for your personal efforts in unblocking the €90 billion financial support package. It is important that the funds start coming in as soon as possible and help Ukraine prepare for winter," the president added.

Read more: We need EU, and EU really needs Ukraine; we must all step up our efforts, – Zelenskyy

Participation in the European Political Community summit

As a reminder, on 4 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is taking part in the European Political Community summit, which is taking place in Armenia.