Zelenskyy met with Costa: Ukraine is counting on opening of negotiation clusters in May-June. VIDEO
On Monday, 4 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with European Council President António Costa on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Yerevan. The two discussed Ukraine’s European integration.
Zelenskyy announced this on social media, reports Censor.NET.
Details of the meeting
The Head of State stated that Ukraine expects all six negotiation clusters to be opened this month and next.
"Technically, Ukraine is fully ready," Zelenskyy noted.
"Thank you, António, for your support and for your personal efforts in unblocking the €90 billion financial support package. It is important that the funds start coming in as soon as possible and help Ukraine prepare for winter," the president added.
Participation in the European Political Community summit
As a reminder, on 4 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is taking part in the European Political Community summit, which is taking place in Armenia.
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