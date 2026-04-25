We need EU, and EU really needs Ukraine; we must all step up our efforts, – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that everyone in Europe understands that Ukraine must be granted EU membership as soon as possible.

According to Censor.NET, Zelenskyy said this in an interview for the "Yedyni Novyny" telethon.

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Ukraine's EU membership

"As for the fast-track process or other measures to expedite Ukraine's full membership in the EU, there are differing views in Europe. One thing is clear: everyone understands that Ukraine should achieve this as soon as possible," the president noted.

He also noted that there is a consensus in Europe that Ukraine is 100% deserving of this.

"Third: we have reached a point in history, in the geopolitical and security situation in Europe, where we need the European Union, and the European Union very much needs Ukraine. That is why we must all step up our efforts," Zelenskyy added.

The president emphasized that not only Ukraine, but also European countries must do everything in their power to accelerate Ukraine’s accession.

Read more: Ukraine will not give up its territories. This is our history and our values, - Zelenskyy

Negotiation clusters

"And now it is very important to open the first negotiation cluster. I am confident that we are proceeding according to our plan, despite the obstacles we have faced. I have agreed with our partners that we will open all clusters by 2026. We will do everything we can to achieve this in the coming months, provided there are no new challenges," the president said.

PURL Program

According to Zelenskyy, he held very productive meetings in Cyprus.

"It is important to thank our partners—the three European countries that have confirmed new contributions to the PURL program. This is essential for Ukraine. We are facing such attacks that we cannot afford to waste any time right now. We must protect the energy sector, logistics—everything. And I am grateful for this support," he said.



The president also mentioned the release of the financial support package and the implementation of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia.

What led up to

It was previously reported that France and Germany plan to grant Ukraine "symbolic" privileges during the pre-accession phase to the European Union, which exclude Kyiv's access to the bloc's budget and voting rights.