Zelenskyy met with Fico: Slovakia supports Ukraine’s accession to the EU and is ready to help. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Yerevan.

He announced this on Telegram, reports Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Ukraine is open to constructive dialogue with Slovakia and is interested in developing strong relations. We discussed cooperation in various areas and holding a meeting of the governments in the format of an intergovernmental commission in the near future. We discussed exchange visits to Kyiv and Bratislava – we agreed that our teams would work on a schedule," Zelenskyy noted.

Also, according to the head of state, the issue of Ukraine’s membership of the European Union was discussed.

"It is important that Slovakia supports Ukraine’s accession to the EU and is ready to assist on this path. Thank you for that," he concluded.

Read more: Czech Republic allowed Fico’s plane to fly to Moscow for parade - Czech Foreign Ministry

What led up to this?

As a reminder, Fico previously stated that despite certain differences, he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are interested in friendly relations between the countries.

Read more: No peace agreement with Russia is possible without consent of the Ukrainian side, — Fico