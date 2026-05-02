Czech Republic allowed Fico’s plane to fly to Moscow for parade - Czech Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic has confirmed that it granted permission for the flight of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s plane during his trip to Moscow on the eve of May 9.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing "UP".

Statement by the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Russian newspaper *Moskovsky Komsomolets* claims that the Czech Republic has banned Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico from using Czech airspace to fly over the country on his way to Moscow, where he is traveling to commemorate the end of World War II in Europe. However, the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the ministry issued permission for the overflight without delay and that the newspaper’s claim is false.

"Some European countries have already banned Fico's plane from using their airspace to fly to Russia—specifically the Czech Republic and Poland," the Russian newspaper reported. However, this information was denied by Adam Čorgo, a spokesperson for the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Read more: Fico is indeed flying to Moscow: Kremlin has confirmed his participation in 9 May parade

"The Slovak side submitted a standard request for overflight permission, and it was granted without delay," said Chorg. "Claims of a 'ban' are false," he added.

According to the spokesperson, the Czech Republic has not joined the list of countries that have banned Fico from flying over their territory. Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland have made such a decision.

Read more: Fico will not participate in parade in Moscow, but plans trip to Russia

What led up to

Нагадаємо, раніше повідомлялося, що Прем’єр Словаччини Роберт Фіцо відвідає Москву та візьме участь у військовому параді 9 травня.

Також нещодавно стало відомо, що у Кремлі заявили про нібито загрозу теракту з боку Києва під час параду 9 травня. Відтак парад у Москві відбудеться без техніки через загрозу дронів, заявили в міноборони РФ.

Читайте: РФ уперше скасувала парад до дня ВМФ з міркувань безпеки, - британська розвідка