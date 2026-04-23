Fico will not participate in parade in Moscow, but plans trip to Russia

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will not attend the military parade in Moscow marking the anniversary of World War II, but he is not canceling his visit to Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by Dennik N.

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Fico will not attend the military parade in Moscow marking the anniversary of the end of World War II, but he plans to lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Prior to that, Fico will travel to Munich, where he will visit the former Nazi concentration camp at Dachau.

What happened before?

Last week, Fico stated that Lithuania and Latvia would not allow his plane to fly through their airspace during his trip to Moscow for the May 9 events.

It later emerged that Estonia had also banned Fico from using its airspace for his visit to Moscow on May 9.

It is also known that Fico requested permission to fly through Polish airspace.

Last year, due to similar restrictions, Fico’s route to Moscow ran through other countries, specifically via the southern route.

Read more on Censor.NET: Lithuania denies refusing to allow Fico to attend the parade in Moscow: "We did not receive a request"