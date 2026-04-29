Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will visit Moscow and attend the military parade on May 9.

According to Censor.NET, Russian media outlets, including "RIA Novosti," have reported this, citing Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian president.

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Confirmation from the Kremlin

Ushakov confirmed to reporters that the Slovak prime minister will join the "Victory Day parade" in Moscow as one of the foreign guests.

"There's a lot of talk about Fico, so as far as Fico is concerned, I can confirm it," he said.

At the same time, the Kremlin did not specify which other foreign leaders plan to attend the event.

Previous statements and a change of position

Earlier, media reports suggested that Fico would not be participating directly in the military parade, although he had not canceled his trip to Russia.

Thus, the confirmation from the Kremlin effectively refutes previous assumptions regarding the nature of his visit.

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Problems with the route to Moscow

One of the main obstacles to the trip was the stance taken by the Baltic states. Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia refused to allow the Slovak prime minister’s plane to fly through their airspace.

As a result, the Slovak government was forced to seek alternative routes. In particular, Bratislava approached Poland to request permission for Fico’s plane to fly to Moscow.

What led up to