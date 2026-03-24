Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that the issue of holding presidential elections in Ukraine remains relevant.

According to Censor.NET, "Dzerkalo Tyzhnia" reports this, citing Russian media.

According to him, the Ukrainian authorities must resolve the issue of the legitimacy of extending the head of state’s term of office.

"This issue remains as relevant as ever, and, of course, the Ukrainian regime in Kyiv must decide on the matter of legitimizing the extension of the head of state’s term of office," Peskov said.

Read more: 69% of Ukrainians believe that elections should be held after war has fully ended, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

He also noted that the Kremlin had not heard any official statements regarding the cancellation of the 2026 presidential election in Ukraine.

"If I'm not mistaken, there was no official cancellation of the election. It was more a matter of judgment," the Kremlin representative added.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is not sure whether he will run for re-election as president of Ukraine if the elections take place after the war.