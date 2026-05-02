No peace agreement with Russia is possible without consent of the Ukrainian side, — Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that despite certain differences, he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are interested in maintaining friendly relations between the two countries.

Fico wrote about this on his Facebook page after a phone call with Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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Slovakia supports Ukraine's aspirations to join the EU

"Although our views differ on some issues, we share a common interest in fostering good and friendly relations between Slovakia and Ukraine," the statement reads.

According to Fico, he confirmed that Slovakia supports Ukraine's aspirations to join the EU, "because Slovakia wants Ukraine, as our neighbor, to be a stable and democratic country."

Read more: Czech Republic allowed Fico’s plane to fly to Moscow for parade - Czech Foreign Ministry

Peace Agreement

It is also noted that the parties agreed to hold a brief meeting on Monday in Yerevan at the European Political Community summit and to continue their work through joint government meetings, as well as to exchange visits to the capitals of both countries.

"I also emphasized that no peace agreement in the military conflict with Russia is possible without the consent of the Ukrainian side," Fico said.

What led up to

It was previously reported that today, May 2, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.