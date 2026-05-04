Ukraine receives over 2,600 units of energy equipment since beginning of year, thousands more expected
Since the beginning of 2026, Ukraine has received 2,628 units of energy equipment as part of international assistance.
Censor.NET reports this, citing the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.
What exactly was delivered
Generators, transformers, modular boiler units, cogeneration units and other equipment have arrived in the country.
The assistance was provided by dozens of international partners, including European countries, the United States, Japan and international organizations.
What else is expected
The Ministry of Energy said a new wave of deliveries is expected soon.
"We expect to receive more than 1,974 generators, 457 transformers and 191 units of other equipment," the ministry said.
How much has already been sent to the regions
Since the beginning of the year, 320 humanitarian aid shipments have been sent to the regions.
These include 1,914 generators and 129 units of heat-generating equipment.
Scale of international support
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 38 countries have provided Ukraine with energy assistance.
This helps maintain the stability of the energy system and prepare for new challenges amid the war.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password