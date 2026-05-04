Ukraine receives over 2,600 units of energy equipment since beginning of year, thousands more expected

Since the beginning of 2026, Ukraine has received 2,628 units of energy equipment as part of international assistance.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

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What exactly was delivered

Generators, transformers, modular boiler units, cogeneration units and other equipment have arrived in the country.

The assistance was provided by dozens of international partners, including European countries, the United States, Japan and international organizations.

Read more: Switzerland is allocating 50 million francs for Ukraine’s recovery, - Ministry of Economy

What else is expected

The Ministry of Energy said a new wave of deliveries is expected soon.

"We expect to receive more than 1,974 generators, 457 transformers and 191 units of other equipment," the ministry said.

See more: "Energy Ramstein": Partners have pledged €100 million to help Ukraine prepare for winter. PHOTOS

How much has already been sent to the regions

Since the beginning of the year, 320 humanitarian aid shipments have been sent to the regions.

These include 1,914 generators and 129 units of heat-generating equipment.

Scale of international support

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 38 countries have provided Ukraine with energy assistance.

This helps maintain the stability of the energy system and prepare for new challenges amid the war.

Read more: EBRD plans to support creation of 700 MW of new generating capacity in Ukraine, — bank’s president