EBRD plans to support creation of 700 MW of new generating capacity in Ukraine, — bank’s president

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development plans to support the creation of 700 MW of new generating capacity in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso during the "Energy Ramstein" conference in Kyiv.

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What capacity do they plan to build?

According to the bank’s CEO, the focus is primarily on power generation for heating and the development of distributed energy systems.

The projects are intended to strengthen Ukraine's energy resilience amid the war.

Other areas of cooperation

The EBRD is also working with Ukraine on projects related to gas imports.

At the same time, the bank emphasizes the need to accelerate the implementation of energy projects and the delivery of equipment.

Investments and Reforms

Renaud-Basso emphasized that in order to attract major investors, Ukraine must ensure transparent rules for the energy market.

According to her, it is important to combine quick solutions with long-term reforms.

The government's plans

During the same conference, First Deputy Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine plans to accumulate 14.6 billion cubic meters of gas by the start of the heating season.

In addition, at least 6 GW of capacity—both from facilities restored after the attacks and new ones—is expected to be added to the power grid by winter.