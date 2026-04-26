"Energy Ramstein": Partners have pledged €100 million to help Ukraine prepare for winter. PHOTOS

The partners will channel €100 million through the Energy Support Fund to help Ukraine prepare for winter.

This was announced by Ukraine’s Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, reports Censor.NET.

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As noted, these commitments were announced today by partners during the ‘Energy Ramstein’ meeting.

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Additional funding

Shmyhal said that an agreement had also been reached to seek additional funding for the Fund amounting to €829 million. This is critically important to ensure the timely allocation of resources to already approved and priority needs, as well as for the implementation of procurement.

"I am grateful to the UK, the EU, Italy, Norway, Canada, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, Denmark, and France for their support for Ukraine and their leadership on this issue. I am grateful to the Energy Community Secretariat for its effective management of the Fund, which strengthens the trust of our partners," the minister noted.

Preparations for winter

During the meeting of the Ukraine Energy Coordination Group, the participants discussed goals and priorities.

Shmyhal emphasised that, in the context of preparations for the coming winter, the EU’s decision to provide €90 billion in financial support to Ukraine is particularly important.