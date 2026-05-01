Switzerland is allocating 50 million francs for Ukraine’s recovery, - Ministry of Economy

Ukraine and Switzerland are launching a new phase of cooperation in the field of reconstruction—the total budget for grant support amounts to 50 million Swiss francs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Economy.

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What the new phase entails

A memorandum to that effect was signed by Ukrainian Minister of Economy Oleksii Sobolev and Jacques Herber, the Swiss Federal Council’s delegate for Ukraine.

"While the previous phase focused primarily on restoring public and municipal infrastructure, we are now placing a systematic emphasis on supporting the private sector and market-based solutions," Sobolev noted.

He added that the program will be coordinated by UkraineInvest in conjunction with the Ministry of Economy.

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Where the funds will go

The projects in the new competition will cover a range of key sectors—construction, mechanical engineering, renewable energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, agribusiness, IT, and digitalization.

The goal is to stimulate the economy through investment and business development.

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Results of previous programs

Under the first call for proposals, 12 projects totaling 93 million francs are already being implemented—covering energy, housing, transportation, healthcare, and humanitarian demining.

The second call for proposals generated significant interest: 37 applications were received, with a total funding request of 443 million francs, which is nearly three times the available budget.

Further cooperation

The parties also discussed Switzerland’s participation in the Industrial Alliance, which Ukraine is forming together with partners as part of the "Industrial Ramstein" initiative. Germany has already joined this program.

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