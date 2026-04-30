Zelenskyy on ceasefire with Russia on 9 May: Putin wants to hold military parade "calmly"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Kremlin’s proposal for a ceasefire on "Victory Day" on 9 May reflects Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s desire to hold a military parade "calmly" and then resume attacks.

He said this in a phone interview with Bloomberg, Censor.NET reports.

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Ukraine’s comment

Ukraine has received no official or unofficial proposals regarding a ceasefire either from Moscow or Washington, Zelenskyy said. Earlier, he said he had instructed Ukrainian diplomats to contact the United States to obtain details.

According to him, Ukraine, like many other countries, commemorates those killed in World War II on 8 May, so it remains unclear what exact time frame for a ceasefire Russian dictator Putin is considering.

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However, the Ukrainian president believes the Kremlin wants a ceasefire for one or several days to secure its annual military parade in Moscow from potential Ukrainian strikes.

"They want the parade to take place calmly for a few hours, and then to resume attacks. We do not want any ceasefire to become a tactical deception by the Russian Federation," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state added that he supports "real proposals" for a ceasefire that help protect civilians and facilitate prisoner exchanges.

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Background

On 29 April, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a phone call with US President Donald Trump that lasted more than an hour and a half.

During the call, Putin announced Russia’s readiness for a ceasefire with Ukraine on "Victory Day," which Russia marks on 9 May.

Trump said he had proposed a "small ceasefire" in the war with Ukraine to the dictator.