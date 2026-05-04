Russia announces "ceasefire" for 8-9 May and threatens strikes on central Kyiv in case of "provocations"

Russia has announced a so-called ceasefire for the holiday marking victory in World War II, which will be in effect on 8 and 9 May. Moscow is again threatening Ukraine.

This was reported by Russia’s Ministry of Defense, quoted by the propaganda agency TASS, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian statement

The ministry said it expected the Ukrainian side to "follow" its example. If Ukraine carries out a strike "with the aim of disrupting Victory Day celebrations," Russian forces will "launch a retaliatory strike on central Kyiv."

Russia’s Ministry of Defense also claimed it had warned Kyiv’s civilian population and employees of foreign diplomatic missions of the need to leave the city in good time.

The Ukrainian side has not yet commented on these statements.

Read more: Fico says he is going to Moscow to meet Putin but will skip 9 May parade

Ceasefire for May 9

As reported earlier, on 29 April, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a phone call with US President Donald Trump that lasted more than an hour and a half.

During the call, Putin announced Russia’s readiness for a ceasefire with Ukraine for "Victory Day," which is celebrated in Russia on 9 May.

Trump said he had proposed "a little bit of a ceasefire" in the war against Ukraine to the dictator.

For his part, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the Kremlin’s proposal for a ceasefire on "Victory Day" on 9 May reflects Russian dictator Putin’s desire to hold the military parade "calmly" and then resume attacks.

Read more: Mobile internet to be blocked in Moscow from 5 to 9 May – Russian media