Fico says he is going to Moscow to meet Putin but will skip 9 May parade

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he would visit Moscow on 9 May and meet with Russian dictator Putin. At the same time, Fico says he will not take part in the military parade.

He told journalists this on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit, SME writes, Censor.NET reports.

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Fico says he will not attend the parade

"I will lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier of the Red Army to thank them, on behalf of Slovak women and men, for the liberation, and I have a short meeting scheduled with President Putin. That is all. I am not going to any military parade," the Slovak prime minister said.

Fico also responded to the European Commission’s criticism of his decision to travel to Russia.

"I will not allow myself to be pushed into a situation where I would have any pangs of conscience," he said.

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Baltic states refuse to let Fico’s plane through

Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said Lithuania and Latvia would not allow his plane to cross their airspace during his trip to Moscow for the 9 May events.

It later became known that Estonia had also banned Fico from using its airspace for his visit to Moscow on 9 May.

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