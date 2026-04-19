Estonia has banned Fico from flying to Russia on 9 May via its airspace

Estonia has banned Slovak Prime Minister Fico from using its airspace for a visit to Moscow on May 9.

This was announced by Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, according to Censor.NET.

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"Fico will once again be denied permission to use Estonian airspace for a flight to Moscow for the May 9 parade, the purpose of which is to glorify the aggressor. We banned this last year, and the same principle applies now," he said.

Tsahkna emphasized that no country may use Estonian airspace to strengthen ties with Russia while Russia continues to violate international norms and carry out acts of aggression against Ukraine and the security of Europe as a whole.

Earlier, Lithuania and Latvia banned his plane from flying through their airspace during his trip to Moscow for the May 9 events.

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