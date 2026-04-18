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News Video Components for Russian weapons
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German bearings and Czech Bosch pumps have been found in enemy "Geran-3" drone. VIDEO

German and Czech components have been found in the enemy "Geran-3" drone.

This is stated in a post on the Facebook page of the ZAMPOTECH Charitable Foundation, reports Censor.NET.

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"German bearings costing €350 each and Czech Bosch pumps: see what European 'luxury' parts this enemy 'Geran-3' is actually made of," the post reads.

Read more: Putin’s approval rating in Russia has been falling for six weeks in row, - poll

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