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Putin’s approval rating in Russia has been falling for six weeks in row, - poll

Putin’s approval rating among Russians is falling: what is known?

Russian dictator Putin's approval rating has hit its lowest level since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and continues to decline.

This is according to data from the Russian state polling agency VTsIOM, as reported by Censor.NET, citing "Nastoyashchee Vremya."

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What is known?

It is noted that the approval rating has been falling for six consecutive weeks.

The poll was conducted from April 6 to 12. Putin’s approval rating stood at 66.7%, down 1.1 percentage points from the previous week. Putin’s trust rating fell to 72%.

Рейтинг Путіна серед росіян падає: що відомо?

These figures are the lowest since February 2022.

They were lower than in the last pre-war poll (64.3%).

The approval rating for Putin’s "United Russia" party is also falling.

Read more: Ukraine will not accept Russia’s ultimatum regarding Donbas, - Sybiha

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poll (497) Vladimir Putin (4142) ratings (145) Russia (14038)
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