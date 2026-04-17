Ukraine will not accept Russia’s ultimatum regarding Donbas, - Sybiha
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Ukraine cannot agree to Russia’s demands to withdraw its troops from Donbas.
According to Censor.NET, Interfax-Ukraine reported this.
"The Ukrainian side is ready for an unconditional ceasefire, followed by monitoring. We have a 20-point plan. Yes, a few more points—the more sensitive ones—have not been agreed upon. And of course, how could Ukraine accept this demand or ultimatum regarding the withdrawal of our troops from Donbas? It is impossible," Sybiha said during a public discussion at ADF-Talks at the 5th Antalya Diplomatic Forum on Friday.
Russia’s ultimatum regarding Donbas is unacceptable
He stated that the Russian side is also demanding the establishment of its jurisdiction over Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories, which would entail the introduction of the Russian currency and the use of the Russian flag.
"Ukraine will never accept any initiative that comes at the expense of our territorial integrity and sovereignty. That is our position," the minister emphasized.
Background
- Earlier, President Zelenskyy stated that Russia is demanding that Ukraine withdraw its troops from the Kyiv-controlled territories of Donbas within two months.
- The Kremlin declared that Ukraine must withdraw its troops from the parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions under its control "as early as today."
- Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian side is ready for a ceasefire during the Easter holidays.
- Subsequently, dictator Vladimir Putin agreed to an Easter truce. It will be in effect from the evening of April 11 until the end of the day on April 12.
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