Ukraine will not accept Russia’s ultimatum regarding Donbas, - Sybiha

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Ukraine cannot agree to Russia’s demands to withdraw its troops from Donbas.

According to Censor.NET, Interfax-Ukraine reported this.

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"The Ukrainian side is ready for an unconditional ceasefire, followed by monitoring. We have a 20-point plan. Yes, a few more points—the more sensitive ones—have not been agreed upon. And of course, how could Ukraine accept this demand or ultimatum regarding the withdrawal of our troops from Donbas? It is impossible," Sybiha said during a public discussion at ADF-Talks at the 5th Antalya Diplomatic Forum on Friday.

Russia’s ultimatum regarding Donbas is unacceptable

He stated that the Russian side is also demanding the establishment of its jurisdiction over Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories, which would entail the introduction of the Russian currency and the use of the Russian flag.

Read more: Ukraine’s withdrawal from Donbas will open space for major Russian maneuvers – Zelenskyy

"Ukraine will never accept any initiative that comes at the expense of our territorial integrity and sovereignty. That is our position," the minister emphasized.

Background

Read more: Most difficult period of diplomatic track with US is already behind us. Ukraine really has cards, - Sybiha