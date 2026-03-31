President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia is demanding that Ukraine withdraw from the parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions currently under Kyiv’s control.

He made this statement to the media, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"So far, what Russia wants, as they see the end of the war or the hot phase of the war, is for Ukraine to leave the east. They are now naming different timeframes to the American side. I am surprised that anyone can believe this.

They said that in two months they would seize the east of our state, quoting them: ‘they will capture Donbas.’ So Ukraine has two months to ‘withdraw,’ and then the war will end," the head of state said.

See more: Zelenskyy on anniversary of tragedy in Bucha: The whole world has seen horror Russia brings. PHOTOS

According to Zelenskyy, the Russians say that if Ukraine does not "withdraw," Russia will "capture it" and then "there will be different conditions."

"The logical question, if their goal is only Donbas, and this is my question to our American partners, is: if they can capture Donbas, why do they say they will go further afterwards? The issue, in my view, is not Donbas. The issue is clear to us, their goals are clear. They will not be able to capture it in two months," he concluded.

Read more: Zelenskyy has published his declaration for 2025: over 15 million hryvnias in income

Background

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Reuters that the United States had linked its proposal on security guarantees to the condition that Kyiv surrender the whole of Donbas to Russia.

At the same time, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called false President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s claim that Washington was ready to provide security guarantees in exchange for the withdrawal of the AFU from Donbas.

Read more: Talks in Miami yielded no results, Trump wants to stop war with Russia by withdrawing Ukrainian forces from Donetsk region, – Zelenskyy