Zelenskyy has published his declaration for 2025: over 15 million hryvnias in income

Photo: Leo Fawkes/BBC/72 Films

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has published his income declaration for 2025. The total income of the head of state and his family members amounts to 15,805,828 hryvnias.

This was reported on the website of the Office of the President, according to Censor.NET.

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Zelenskyy and his family’s income

According to the published data, the Zelenskyy family received 7,440,907 hryvnias in the form of the president’s salary, bank interest and income from letting out their own property.

A further 8,364,921 hryvnias came from the redemption of domestic government bonds (OVDP).

Read more: Zelenskyy and his family’s income in 2024 is more than UAH 15 million - declaration

Zelenskyy holds 1.8 million hryvnias, 357,100 euros and 38,100 dollars in bank accounts, and 595,000 dollars, 97,900 hryvnias and 1,000 euros in cash.

According to the declaration, in 2025 Zelenskyy received 336,000 hryvnias in annual salary (28,000 hryvnias per month).

The Office of the President added that the balance of the president’s family’s cash holdings at the end of last year had not changed significantly. There were no significant changes in 2025 regarding the head of state’s family’s real estate or vehicles.

Read more: Ministry of Finance presents tax bill: projected revenue of 60 billion, but expenditure is already almost the same, – Zhelezniak

Cars and property

The Zelenskys own a number of wristwatches and items of jewellery. The declaration also lists the president and first lady’s cars — a Range Rover and a Mercedes-Benz.

The president owns a main flat in Kyiv with a total area of 131.9 sq m, two garages, two flats jointly owned with Serhii Shefir, as well as flats and parking spaces registered in his wife’s name. Olena Zelenska owns a flat in the UK.

According to the declaration, on 17 September the president became the owner of the "Zelensky" and "Zelenskyy" trademarks.

Read more: Ukrainians’ wages fell in August, debt rose to ₴3.5 billion